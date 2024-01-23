FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $3,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,955,700. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

