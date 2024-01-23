FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,277,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,869 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

