FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.47.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,072.21 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $671.92 and a 12 month high of $1,074.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $993.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $914.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.18 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

