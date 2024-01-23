Ferrexpo plc to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ferrexpo Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £497.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.81. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 175 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Ferrexpo
