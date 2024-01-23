Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

