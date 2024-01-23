Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,112 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 88,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Mosaic by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 357,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 139,045 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mosaic by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

