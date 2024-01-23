Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 318 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATO opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.