Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

