Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $60.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

