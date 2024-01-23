Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 745 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FOX were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 288.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 133.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,977,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FOX by 989.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 980,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 890,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

View Our Latest Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.