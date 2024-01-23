Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Several research firms have commented on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.