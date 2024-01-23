Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

