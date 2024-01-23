Fifth Third Bancorp Has $282,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,056 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.0 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

