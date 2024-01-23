Fifth Third Bancorp Has $337,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 92,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Incyte

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.