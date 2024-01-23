Fifth Third Bancorp Has $382,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

