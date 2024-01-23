Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,510,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $814,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

