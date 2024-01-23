Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

