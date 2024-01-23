Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,435 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,274,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,480,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,739,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,878,000 after purchasing an additional 261,370 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

SRC opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRC. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.