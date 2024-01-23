Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,956 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

