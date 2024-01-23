Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 505 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADC opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.