Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $268,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 81.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNM opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $116,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,490,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,848,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

