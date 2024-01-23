First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. On average, analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.2275 dividend. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

