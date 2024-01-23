First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.
First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. On average, analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
