First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.34.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
