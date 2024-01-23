First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. On average, analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.75.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $77,744.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNWB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

