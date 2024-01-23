Fisker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 68,559 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 45,874 call options.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fisker by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fisker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,937,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after buying an additional 753,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Fisker during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,924,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 33.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Fisker Trading Up 17.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $325.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.73. Fisker has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

