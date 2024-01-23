Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.44.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

