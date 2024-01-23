FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 521,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

FMC stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

