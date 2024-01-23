Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7,122.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

