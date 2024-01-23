Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

