Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 1,410,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

