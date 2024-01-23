Franklin Street Properties Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -36.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE:FSP opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $260.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,386,061.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,101,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,313,477.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

