FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$115.06.

Shares of CP opened at C$105.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$101.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.96. The firm has a market cap of C$98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Also, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

