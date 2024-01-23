FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Canada downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.83.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE GIL opened at C$43.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$36.42 and a 52-week high of C$51.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.26.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,213.94. Also, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total transaction of C$262,791.20. Insiders have sold a total of 75,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,086 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.