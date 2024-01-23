FY2023 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

HUN stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

