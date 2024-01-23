FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Raised by Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities downgraded Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.09.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

OLA opened at C$4.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.01.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$45,001.00. In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,001.00. Company insiders own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

