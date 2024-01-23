FY2024 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.37.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day moving average is $184.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

