Girard Partners LTD. Buys 90 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $259.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.86 and its 200 day moving average is $214.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.