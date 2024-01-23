Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOODN opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why the market is overpaying for Netflix stock ahead of earnings
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Ceragon is the under-the-radar networking stock you should know
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is iRobot entering value territory at these levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.