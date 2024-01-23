Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOODN opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

