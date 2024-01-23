Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LANDM opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
