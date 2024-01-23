Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 497,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $57,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 119,437 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.5 %

GPN stock opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.