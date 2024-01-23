Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

