Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

