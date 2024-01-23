Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

