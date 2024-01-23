Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

