Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,936,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.2 %

HAS opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.