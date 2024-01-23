Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.