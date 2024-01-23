Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

