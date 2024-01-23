International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for International Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.09 million.

