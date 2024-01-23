Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSSX opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11. Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $27.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.