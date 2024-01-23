Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after buying an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 2,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after buying an additional 2,135,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after buying an additional 1,729,809 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

